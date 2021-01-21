EACS Career Center receives $100k donation for new equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, East Allen County Schools (EACS) received funding from the 80/20 Foundation Trust for new equipment for the school’s career center.

The trust, born from the legacy of Don Wood, gave EACS a $100 thousand check to buy state-of-the-art equipment. The school said the funds will prepare students to contribute to Indiana’s workforce.

“The industry here in northeast Indiana uses a lot of Hoss equipment and that’s where it’s going is to buy Hoss machines and therefore they’ll actually be able to translate what they’re learning in here directly into a job with local industry partners,” said Philip Springer, precision machining instructor.

EACS 11th and 12th graders involved in the career center will receive industry certifications and dual college credits which prepares the students for immediate workforce entry or continuing education, according to the EACS website.

