EACS awarded grant to build two trails designed by all-girls robotics program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Trails announced that the Ropchan Foundation has awarded a grant of $9,000 from the ‘Celebrating Culture Nature Trail’ project to East Allen County Schools’ Paul Harding Jr. High School for the creation of two new trails.

A one-mile paved trail and a three-quarter mile wooded, natural trail will be built on the Paul Harding campus, the press release said. The new trails will be open to the public, and the trails will be used as a trailhead when the Six-Mile Creek Trail is completed.

Fort Wayne Trails posted on Facebook saying, “The Million Dreams Nature Trail was first imagined by the all-girls robotics club at [the school.]”

The check was presented from Fort Wayne Trails to Paul Harding Jr. High students and staff on Monday.

The Six-Mile Creek Trail will be a major 8.5 mile paved, multipurpose trail that will connect the end of the St. Mary’s Pathway at Tillman Park to the Maumee Pathway at Mosier Park in New Haven, the press release said. The completed 26-mile trail will make a loop in southeast Allen County.

More information on the trail systems in Fort Wayne can be found on the Fort Wayne Trails website.