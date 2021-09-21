EACS approves continued physical activity for students with disabilities, additional funding for projects

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County School’s (EACS) school board met Tuesday to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget.

Two individuals spoke out against the budget, Bus Replacement Plan and Capital Projects Plan.

During the meeting, the board then approved a memorandum continuing the district’s collaboration with Fort Wayne Dance Collective. The dance collective collaborates with school districts “to inspire in all students a passion for learning while developing the knowledge, skills and character necessary to become responsible contributors to the local and global society.”

According to the board, the program will provide physical activity for students with disabilities from October 2021 to April 2022.

The board also approved a $5,575,000 General Obligation Bond to finance repair, renovation and improvement projects.

Two change orders were also passed. The orders allow for more funds to improve the Woodlan Junior-Senior High School Football Stadium and the roof at the East Allen Career Center.

The stadium was awarded an additional $107,978 to the original $659,777 to help cover the costs of moving the ticket booth, laying concrete and asphalt, as well as installing fencing to improve accessibility to the stadium.

The roof was awarded an additional $38,950 to the original $972,170 to add 9,600 square feet of insulation to the roof where a pond of water collects. The standing water shortens the life expectancy of the roof and also voids any roof warranty.