Woman hit, killed on E. State Blvd; Road will be closed for multiple hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on East State Boulevard near the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office Wednesday evening.

Police told WANE 15 that around 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were sent to 1040 E. State Blvd on reports of a crash with injuries.

Crews report finding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle on the ground unconscious. Paramedics and fire personnel attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the 21-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the woman. It continued westbound towards Northside High School. The only information police currently have on the vehicle is that it is “possibly a smaller tan or silver SUV.” It is believed to have heavy front-end damage.

No information about the driver or occupants is known at this time.

East State Boulevard between Bayer Avenue and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

Investigators with the Fort Wayne Fatal Accident/Crash Team are currently taking measurements and collecting evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, use the Crime Stoppers P3 app or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.