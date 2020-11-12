E-learning means no more snow days for FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There was always something special about the joy of waking up on a snowy morning and seeing your school scroll along the TV screen showing you had a snow day. Now for FWCS, that will no longer be the case with e-learning now in the mix.



“This will be the first year that we will have the ability to say, you know what, road conditions are bad, kids you are going to learn from home, says FWCS Spokeswoman, Krista Stockman “You are going to stay home today and you’re all going to learn from home.”

While FWCS believes that students learn best when they are in front of their teachers, the school district was already working towards acquiring devices for each student, but once the pandemic started they had to adjust their plans and moved up their timetable.

“With the pandemic, we are now 1to 1, we bumped that up, we were able to get to 1-1 a year earlier than planned. We were able to purchase individual hotspots that we were able to give to students so that if students didn’t have the internet at home we were able to provide hotspots for them. That wasn’t something that would have been on our radar had it not been for the pandemic,” explains Stockman.

What hasn’t changed is the way these days are determined. Just like snow days, officials hit the roads and determine if there will initially be a delay, and then after that would come to the decision for an e-learning day. The same process as other districts in the country.

“For a long time, we were the only district that still had snow days and not e-learning days. Now we are joining the rest of the public school districts in the county in having those e-learning days,” Stockman adds.

Back when FWCS had snow days they had 3 built-in reserve days. Earlier this year they used those days for additional training for remote learning. Starting the school year 3 days later than planned, so school will be in session on those reserve days.