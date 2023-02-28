FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The second round of grant applications are open in support of Black-owned businesses, the Dyer Grant Program announced.

This round, which opens Tuesday, focuses on benefiting Black-owned businesses in departments such as healthcare, restaurant, management, accounting, media and childcare services.

The beginning of the next round of applications took place at the Clyde Theatre, focusing on businesses in the Greater Fort Wayne area.

Applications are due by March 28. The Dyer Grant Program will notify applicants of the decisions by May 10.

The Dyer Grant Program’s purpose is to assist for-profit small businesses in major markets of Fort Wayne, while also providing financial support to entrepreneurs. Funds from the program provide working capital to qualifying applicants.

Additional partners for this grant offering include the Indiana Black Expo Fort Wayne Chapter, Flagstar Bank and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

For more information, you can email the Dyer Family Foundation at Contact@DyerFamilyFoundation.com.