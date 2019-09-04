Dupont Road improvement project finished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents of the Summit City celebrated the completion of Dupont Road’s improvement project Wednesday.

According to Fort Wayne Public Works, the project focused on added lanes and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The corridor, now up from two lanes to four, added turn lanes, access to neighborhoods and businesses, and new lighting and landscaping.

“The Dupont Road corridor needed a complete overhaul. The area has experienced phenomenal growth in the past 30 years, with new housing additions, retail shops and businesses, and community attractions. During that time traffic on this road more than tripled, to 25,000 cars per day,” said Shan Gunawardena, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Director. “This project addresses safety and congestion and adds a unique trail underpass to the Pufferbelly Trail.”

More than 3,000 residents live in homes, apartments and condos with direct access to this stretch of Dupont. The road serves 106 businesses between Lima and Coldwater. The daily vehicle count has grown from 7,500 in 1990 to more than 25,000 today.

The $12.1 million project received 80% funding from federal funds and 20% from local funds. The project was designed by GAI Consultants. Construction was performed by Phend and Brown Inc.