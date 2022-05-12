FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Meijer on Dupont Road has finally opened to the public, nearly 3 years after Meijer announced the purchase of land at the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold Roads.

The store, located east of I-69 and near the Parkview Regional Medical Center, spans around 155,000 square feet and features various digital options, including “Shop and Scan,” and expanded areas to manage delivery and pickup orders.

The new supercenter will bring 300 jobs to Fort Wayne, both full-time and part-time positions.

The Meijer gas station opened to the public last month, nearly a month before the store opened on Thursday.

In addition to weekly sales, Meijer says the store will also feature special promotions and events following opening day.