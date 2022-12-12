FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), along with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Health Commissioner Kristina Box, recognized Dupont and Lutheran hospitals last week for their commitment to infant and maternal health care.

The recognition took place at the third annual “INspire” Hospital of Distinction program.

“INspire” aims to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

“We are proud of our hospitals receiving this recognition, which reflects the value of our health system, team and community on improving outcomes for our youngest population, said James Cameron, medical director of neonatal transport for Lutheran Health Network.

Both Dupont and Lutheran hospitals received recognition based on six key areas:

infant safe sleep

breastfeeding

tobacco prevention and cessation

perinatal substance use

obstetric hemorrhage

maternal hypertension

“Dupont and Lutheran hospitals’ dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement Advisor Brittany Waggoner.

Other hospitals in northeast Indiana that received the Hospital of Distinction recognition include Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dukes Hospital and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.