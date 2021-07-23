Dupont Hospital launches emergency care unit for expecting mothers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dupont Hospital is expanding their maternity care services with the launch of a dedicated Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB ED).

Accessed through the dedicated maternity entrance or the general ED, the OB ED is designed for patients at 20 weeks gestation through two weeks post delivery. The department includes includes a 24-hour OB physician, anesthesiologist and neonatal provider.

Major differences between an OB ED and ED include:

A provider will see the patient along with a nurse in an OB ED

Multifaceted approach to care as ER and OB work together on needs of both mother and baby

Postpartum moms can be seen by an OB provider verses a general ED physician

OB ED provides a higher level of care for perinatal patients and babies

Assess, treat and discharge obstetrical patients much faster than a general ED or triage setting

Services provided in an obstetrics ED are separate from general ED population minimizing exposure to mother and baby

With the increased focus on maternity care, an OB ED can assess, treat and discharge patients much faster than a general emergency department or triage setting.