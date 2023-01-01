WANE 15
Addison Jo was the first baby born at Dupont Hospital this year.
by: Lydia Reuille
Posted: Jan 1, 2023 / 01:20 PM EST
Updated: Jan 1, 2023 / 01:20 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning.
Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
