Dupont Family Dentistry hosts exclusive Memorial Day weekend car for their patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dupont Family Dentistry with the Fort Wayne Driving Club is hosting a car show for Memorial Day weekend exclusively for their patients.

Fort Wayne Driving Club has over 300 members and about 50 cars on display on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a wide range of cars, including Camaros, Mustangs, Ferraris, and Porsches.

A coffee truck will be on-site serving coffee and breakfast treats.

This event is free, but Dupont Family Dentistry is asking for donations for their Christian organization.