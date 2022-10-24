FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard.

According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30.

It’s the sixth location in Fort Wayne for the nationwide coffee chain. You can get your coffee fix there any day of the week from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This location is part of the company’s “Next Gen” initiative, a move that brings a modern design on the outside along with environmentally-friendly elements on the inside.