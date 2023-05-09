FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plans to build a new Dunkin’ Donuts store downtown were submitted this week to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Raj Patel of the Hari Group in Naperville, Illinois plans to build the new store at 1117 S. Clinton Street on approximately a half-acre bounded by East Jefferson Boulevard and South Barr Street, according to documents.

The developer is asking for site plan approval for an 800-square foot store with a drive-thru amenity. He is also requesting a waiver on the requirement for 50 percent transparency on the front facade.

Plans were submitted this week for a Dunkin Donuts downtown at 1117 Clinton St.

“We are about 34% transparent due to the small scale of the façade. We maximized glass on our small-scale building, adding further storefront with frosted glazing as much as we can add and resulting in 34% transparency. Also, this is a service space through the interior with drive-thru and walk-up only. (There will be) no public or retail displayers here,” the developer wrote in the submitted plan.

The frosted glazing adds a “high-level look,” the application states.

The application should be on the June 12 public hearing agenda for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.