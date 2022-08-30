FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dunkin Donuts will open another Fort Wayne location, this one near Georgetown Square.

Permits filed with the Allen County Building Department show an investment group plans to remodel an existing building at 6533 E. State Blvd. in front of Wrigley Field Bar and Grill and open a Dunkin Donuts.

A permit for the work was issued in March.

It’s not clear when the location would open.

The location would be the 6th Dunkin Donuts in Fort Wayne. The closest Dunkin Donuts to the Georgetown area is the location at St. Joe Center and St. Joe roads.