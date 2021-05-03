Dump truck skids off slick road, rolls over

A dump truck is shown on its side at the intersection of Hugenard and Washington Center roads on Monday, May 3, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dump truck rolled over at an intersection on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Monday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 10 a.m. to Hugenard and Washington Center roads on a report of a crash with injuries.

There, a WANE 15 crew spotted a dump truck on its side on the northwest corner of the intersection. An ambulance was at the scene.

A police officer at the scene said the truck had a hard time stopping on the slick road and went off the road and tipped. The driver was not hurt.

A utility pole was broken in the crash and will need to be replaced, the officer said.

No traffic lanes were closed.

