FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Restaurants are landing on different sides of the fence when it comes to Indiana's mask advisory. Some are requiring them and some aren't.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced two weeks ago plans to lift statewide covid-19 restrictions including capacity limits and the mask mandate that had been in place since July. Any restrictions will now be up to local governments and individual businesses. Although, the governor could re-impose a mandate, if cases rise.

The 07 Pub posted a picture on their Facebook page Tuesday with the words "Please mask up," with a caption saying, "We will still require our staff and patrons to continue to wear masks inside our building until further notice. We're committed to doing our part to be as safe as possible."