Dump truck, car collide; Jefferson Blvd. closed

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 10:19 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 10:35 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -  

West Jefferson Boulevard was closed to traffic on Fort Wayne's southwest side Monday morning after a dump truck tipped after a crash.

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road. There, dispatchers said a dump truck and a car collided.

The dump truck was laid on its side, dispatchers said.

Traffic on West Jefferson was blocked in both directions, but the westbound lanes were reopened a short time later. Eastbound Jefferson remains closed.

 It's not clear how long the roadway will be closed.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated.

