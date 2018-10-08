Dump truck, car collide; Jefferson Blvd. closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -
West Jefferson Boulevard was closed to traffic on Fort Wayne's southwest side Monday morning after a dump truck tipped after a crash.
Police were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road. There, dispatchers said a dump truck and a car collided.
The dump truck was laid on its side, dispatchers said.
Traffic on West Jefferson was blocked in both directions, but the westbound lanes were reopened a short time later. Eastbound Jefferson remains closed.
It's not clear how long the roadway will be closed.
