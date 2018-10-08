Dump truck, car collide; Jefferson Blvd. closed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A dump truck lies on its side on eastbound West Jefferson Boulevard at Engle Road on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -

West Jefferson Boulevard was closed to traffic on Fort Wayne's southwest side Monday morning after a dump truck tipped after a crash.

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road. There, dispatchers said a dump truck and a car collided.

The dump truck was laid on its side, dispatchers said.

Traffic on West Jefferson was blocked in both directions, but the westbound lanes were reopened a short time later. Eastbound Jefferson remains closed.

It's not clear how long the roadway will be closed.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated.