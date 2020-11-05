ACD Museum attracts national spotlight with “1921 Duesenberg”

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A rare classic car at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum is now in the national and international spotlight.

The 19-21 Castle Duesenberg is number 27 on the National Register, which features only twenty-eight vehicles to date.

The Historic Vehicle Association is adding the vehicle to its national register. The 1921 Castle Duesenberg is a special in-car history because it was Duesenberg’s first passenger vehicle.

WANE 15’s Joe Strus spoke with the museum’s executive director about what happens when a car is added to the National Register.

“This vehicle has been documented with photographs, blueprints, driving experience videos, a full documentary that will be debuted on November 11,” Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum Executive Director Brandon Anderson said. “A full driving experience video on November 18th, 3D scanning, and every component of it has been documented. That will forever live in the Library of Congress. This vehicle will be appreciated by the public in the future forever.”

The Castle Duesenberg is named after its original owner, Samuel Northop Castle, who was the owner of an agriculture business in Hawaii.

The car is extremely rare because the body was custom build to fit Castle, who was over seven feet tall. At the time of its build, Duesenberg was known for its race car engines, like the straight 8 engine in this car.

The car is also know as “Duesy 1.” Anderson said the car could reach speeds over one hundred mph.

According to the museum, the car would have retailed for over seven thousand dollars in 1921.

That was a lot more than a Ford, which retailed in that day retailed for just over four hundred dollars.

More information can be Historic Vehicle Association website. The full documentary and driving experience video will be available on the website later this month.