Ducks for sale for annual SCAN Duck Race

Midway through June, more than 19,000 rubber ducks will make a splash in the Saint Joe River. This year marks the 31st year for the Weigand Construction Duck Race to Benefit SCAN.

Each plastic duck represents a raffle number, and the top 25 ducks will win cash and prizes. There’s a $1 million chance cash prize.

The duck race serves as SCAN’s biggest fundraiser to support the nonprofit that, “protects children, prepares parents, strengthens families and educates our community to stop child abuse and neglect.” The fundraising goal this years is more than $210,000.

Beyond the duck race, you can enjoy a Kids’ Zone presented by Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital, a Kids’ Fun Run presented by Kiddie Academy of Fort Wayne, treats from local food trucks, DJ, and a fireworks show.

The duck race is free to attend. The folks at SCAN suggests bringing a lawn chair or blanket to Johnny Appleseed Park to enjoy the day. They do say no pets are allowed, only service animals.

The SCAN Duck Race is on June 15th, for more information click here.

