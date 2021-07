FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SCAN Duck Race is back and is happening on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Promenade Park. 18,000+ plastic ducks will drop into the St. Mary’s River. This year, the goal is to raise $225,000 to help prepare parents and protect children.

Ducks can still be purchased now either online or from any SCAN member or community sales event.

More information or to purchase ducks can be found here.