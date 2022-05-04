FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Every year, Mama Duck is welcomed to the Cedarville Elementary courtyard where she lays her eggs.

For the past two weeks, the excitement at Cedarville Elementary has been palpable.

Teachers have incorporated lessons around the eggs and students have been going into the courtyard to check out the ducklings.

Now, after the 11 eggs have hatched, Mama Duck and her ducklings made their way out of the Cedarville Elementary courtyard on Wednesday afternoon, where students lined up to see the ducklings exit Cedarville Elementary.