DSL Dire Straits Legacy has cancelled their 2021 concert tour, which included a stop at Foellinger Theatre on August 29. The band was forced to cancel due to travel issues from Europe.

Refunds are available for anyone who has purchased tickets to this show. Purchases made online through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Ticketholders who purchased tickets through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office can call 260-427-6000 to complete the refund process.