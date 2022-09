FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event.

Learn more in the interview above.

The 24th annual Buddy Walk is Saturday, September 10 at Parkview Field. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Registration is open, and you can sign-up a the event. Click here for more information.