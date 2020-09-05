DSANI Buddy Walk goes virtual, adds car parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a walk to benefit a local organization that provides programming to those with Down Syndrome. The DSANI Buddy Walk is next weekend.

The 22nd annual DSANI Buddy Walk is Saturday, September 12th.

Join the organization at 9:45 a.m. for the opening ceremonies. The vehicle parade is from 11 a-m until 2 p.m. at Turnstone. WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley is serving as the host for the opening ceremonies.

