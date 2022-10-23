WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning.

Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.

The driver, 24-year-old Angelica Valle of New Haven, had to be extracted from the car. Police said no one was in the car with her. Valle had an injury to her face, and police said she was taken to the hospital.

Police said no one in the home was injured.

Damages to the car, home, and yard were estimated by police to be $100,000.

According to the release, Union Street was closed for about 15 minutes during the initial investigation.

The Waterloo Marshal’s Office was assisted at the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview EMS.