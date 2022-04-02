MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A drunk driver was arrested overnight Friday for a hit and run that left one man dead.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Marion Health.

Police found a man on the ground with emergency crews already providing aid. The man was taken to nearby Marion Health and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle and the possible name of the driver. Police said a short time later, the driver called Grant County dispatch and told them her location. She was then taken to the Marion Police Department for questioning and confessed to the hit and run.

Brittany Ann Sprong, 31, of Marion was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in a death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The name of the victim will be released after family is notified.