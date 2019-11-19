Drugs, weapons and cash found in raid, three arrested

Photos of Justin Shilo Staples (L) and Cheryl Staples (R) provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Dept.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police raided two homes Monday afternoon, taking three people into custody. Officers arrested 43-year-old Justin Staples, 39-year-old Cheryl Staples and 61-year-old Tami Jo Staples.

Police tell WANE 15 they had information that Justin as dealing methamphetamine and was involved in the theft of 12 guns from New Haven. Detectives then received search warrants for two homes, 3526 Harvester Avenue and 3326 McCormick Drive. Inside the Harvester home, both of the suspects were in the home along with two other adults and two small children.

Inside the home on Harvester investigators found:

-226.2 grams of Methamphetamine

-34.2 grams of Heroin

-8.3 grams of Psilocybin

-21.5 grams of Fentanyl

– 2 Glock model 42, .380 auto caliber pistols. One of these guns were reported stolen

– $5650 in U.S. currency

-Numerous scales and smoking paraphernalia for ingesting narcotics

-Stihl Leaf Blower and Stihl Chainsaw that was also reported stolen

An additional search warrant was served at the home on McCormick Avenue. Officials say this is the previous home of Justin. his mother, Tami Jo Staples, was living in the home at the time. During the investigation, police say they learned he stored firearms at the home.

Inside the home on McCormick Avenue police found:

-1 syringe

-6 glass pipes with residue, 5 were type used to smoke methamphetamine

-Used baggies which tested positive for Methamphetamine

-Scales

-.6 grams of a green leafy substance which tested positive for THC

Justin Staples is facing multiple charges including five counts of dealing meth and theft/possession of stolen property. Cheryl Staples is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Tami Jo Staples faces multiple charges, including possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

All three suspects are scheduled to be in court Friday. The investigation is still ongoing.