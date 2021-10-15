Drop off expired or unwanted prescription meds during ISP’s ‘Drug Take Back’ day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for their 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Drug Take Back initiative aims to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal. Any expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at the Indiana State Police – Fort Wayne Post from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges can also be accepted. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Usual methods for disposing unused medicines – such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – pose both potential safety and health hazards.

To find other locations in the state or U.S. that are participating in this drug take back initiative, click here.