Drop of garden waste, twigs, branches free this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, residents can bring their grass clippings, brush, twigs/branches, leaves and garden waste to City Utilities’ Biosolids Handling Facility for free on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City Utilities said residents may unload and drop off loose material from a truck bed or waste in biodegradable paper bags at the facility, 6202 Lake Avenue. Plastic bags are also not acceptable for drop-off. Root balls with soil attached, gravel, topsoil and construction debris cannot be accepted.

The Biosolids Handling Facility processes leaves, yard waste and residuals from Fort Wayne’s Water Filtration and Water Pollution Control Plants and turns them into a nutrient-rich soil amendment, the department said.

The facility also grinds logs and tree branches to create mulch. Both products are available for free to residents who load them into their vehicles. There is a fee if employees at Biosolids load the product.

This event does not apply to landscape/lawn or other businesses, City Utilities said.