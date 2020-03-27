Drone video shows meal delivery efforts by Jay School Corporation

This YouTube video shows a drone’s perspective of meal delivery efforts in Jay County. According to Jeremy Gulley, Superintendent of Jay County Schools, the district is the 5th largest in geographic size in the state, making the delivery efforts all that more impressive.
