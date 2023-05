ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The public can share their input on the regulation of drones, in an ordinance being considered by the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

The board is seeking input as they consider a drone ordinance that would work alongside the city of Fort Wayne’s ordinance.

A draft of the document is on the county’s website. You can submit your input to commissionersoffice@allencounty.us by May 26.

The ordinance will be considered for approval at the session on June 2 at 10 a.m.