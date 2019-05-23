Drone footage shows storm damage in Paulding County, Ohio

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A dairy farm located on State Road 111, east of County Road 133 in Paulding County suffered extensive damage as the result of Thursday morning's storms.

West Bend News & Printing allowed WANE 15 to share drone video of the damage at the Emerald Dairy Farm.

According to Paulding County EMA Director Edward Bohn, farm hands were milking cows at 5:22 a.m. when the roof of one of the buildings was blown off. Debris from the roof struck some cattle, although they weren't seriously hurt.

The National Weather Service is in the process of determining whether a tornado or straight line winds caused the damage.

The storm also downed power lines caused a semi to overturn on State Route 637 near Grover Hill. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital in Van Wert for treatment.