Driver trapped in car under tractor following crash on SR 37 in northeast Allen Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is trapped in a car under a tractor following a crash on S.R. 37 in northeast Allen County Thursday afternoon. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

At approximately 2:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S.R. 101 and S.R. 37 for a crash. Crews found a vehicle under a tractor at the intersection.

Officials said one person is injured and their condition is unknown. However, a WANE 15 crew said a Samaritan helicopter has landed.

The intersection is closed and drivers should avoid the area, officers said.

