FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The overnight hours into the morning commute became a busy time for the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to 25 slide-offs, 9 property damage accidents, and two personal-injury crashes that didn’t turn out to be serious.

Sgt. Brian Walker noted that the slushy conditions we saw can sometimes be worse than ice.

“Drivers need to ensure that their vehicle’s tires have sufficient tread depth to handle the disbursement of slush and maintaining contact with the road surface. That combined with slower speeds is key for maintaining control in steering and breaking under these conditions,” he said in an email.

WANE 15 spoke to drivers who were adjusting to the first impactful snow. Overall, they said things were fine if they slowed down a bit.

“It was real slushy, a little slick, but once it started raining it just turned into pure slush,” Jason Gruber said.

“My car like slid up going up [Hillegas Road], and I was like ‘oh my gosh no, not today. I can’t do that today,’” Vanessa Bonilla said.

More snow is expected in this week’s forecast.