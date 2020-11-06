Drivers hurt in sideswipe crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a crash in LaGrange County early Friday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 5:30 a.m. to S.R. 120 near C.R. 185 West, west of Howe, on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Hunter Sullivan, 34, of Cottondale, Alabama, was headed eastbound on S.R. 120 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2001 Chevrolet 2500HD driven by Matt Engle, 47, of Orland.

The Durango came to rest in a ditch off the roadway; the Chevy pickup ended up on its side in a ditch on the other side of the road.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles.

Sullivan and Engle were both airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Sullivan had complaints of pain, multiple fractures and possible head injuries, while Engle had general pain, the report said.

