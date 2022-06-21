Photo of crash scene provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two cars early Tuesday morning sent both drivers to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a car heading north on County Road 51 failed to yield to traffic at the intersection with State Road 8 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The car, driven by Justyn McGrew, 26, of Hamilton was hit at a right angle by a car driven by Nathan Osmun, 58, of Edgerton, Ohio.

McGrew suffered head trauma and internal injuries, while Osmun received a laceration to the head and knee.