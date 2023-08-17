LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A minivan and an SUV crashed Wednesday at a LaGrange County intersection when a driver said their foot slipped off the brake.

Deputies with LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office began investigating around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of CR 450 S and CR 300 E, where they saw a minivan in a nearby field, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The 69-year-old driver of the minivan told officers her foot slipped off the brake and she was unable to stop at the stop sign, hitting the SUV in the intersection.

The driver of the minivan was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The driver of the SUV was cleared by medics at the scene, police said.