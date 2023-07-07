FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two drivers had only minor injuries, after a crash at Maumee Ave. and Grant Ave. late Thursday night.

According to Fort Wayne police, a car was traveling east on Maumee just before midnight. An SUV traveling north on Grant at a high rate of speed disregarded a stop sign and hit the car.

The collision sent the vehicles into a building and a utility pole on the northeast corner of the intersection. The SUV ended up on top of the car.

The driver of the car told WANE 15 he was just getting home from Indianapolis, where he’d purchased the car hours before.