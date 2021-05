HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid the area of U.S. 24 and S.R. 105 N after a semi flipped and spilled the crop it was carrying.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, HCSO Deputies, Andrews PD, Andrews FD and Huntington County EMA are working a single vehicle property damage accident at U.S. 24 and S.R. 105 North.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.