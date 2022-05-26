DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A teen had to be extricated from her car after it was struck head-on by a minivan on a county road in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The crash took place just before 6 p.m. on County Road 28 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The minivan was heading west when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the center line and hit a Ford Fusion driven by an 18-year-old Avilla woman head-on.

She had to be extricated by emergency responders. Once freed, she was taken to a hospital for a broken arm. The driver of the minivan was not hurt.