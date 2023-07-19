DeKALB Co., Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving a driver attempting to not hit a deer in the roadway. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

A Chevrolet GMT 400 was traveling southbound in the 600 block of County Road 27 in DeKalb County when the driver attempted to miss a deer standing in the roadway. The truck left the roadway before hitting a tree, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Robert Gaff of Hudson, suffered cuts and a possible broken leg because of the crash, police said. The truck suffered extensive damage, making it a total loss.