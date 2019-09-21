Driver thrown from car in two-vehicle crash on Clinton St.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the intersection of Clinton and Wallace Streets at 3:18 a.m. There arrived to find two vehicles, a small sedan and a SUV, had crashed.

A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle was going south on Clinton Street and the other car was headed west on Wallace Street when they collided.

The driver was thrown from the car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was transported with injuries, but they were not deemed life-threatening.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called out to gather evidence, take measurements and reconstruct the scene so that FWPD may better understand what happened. At this time police do not know who had the right-of-way at the traffic light.

The intersection of Clinton and Wallace is closed while Fort Wayne Police investigate.