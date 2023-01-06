DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A woman was trapped inside her minivan after a crash involving another vehicle Friday morning in DeKalb County.

The crash took place just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department.

Investigators determined that the woman was on CR 60 stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35. She then drove into the path of a southbound BMW on CR 35. After the collision both vehicles came to rest in a field. The driver of the BMW was not hurt. The woman was taken to a hospital for complaints of neck pain.

Both vehicles were totaled.