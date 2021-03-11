Driver swerves to miss object, hits cable barrier along I-69; 2 hurt

A Toyota Corolla is shown after crashing into a cable barrier along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt when a car left Interstate 69 and hit the cable barrier in the median in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 around the 327 mile marker, a mile north of the C.R. 11-A interchange south of Auburn, on a report of a crash.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department report, Meriam Kent, 43, of Indianapolis was headed south on the interstate in a 2015 Toyota Corolla when she thought she saw an object in the roadway. Kent swerved, and the Toyota left the roadway and struck the cable barrier.

Kent was taken to a hospital with a complaint of neck pain. A passenger in her vehicle – 25-year-old Imari Jones – was also hospitalized with shoulder pain.

Another passenger in the car was not hurt.

The Toyota was totaled in the crash, the report said.

