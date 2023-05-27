AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was headed northbound on I-69 near mile marker 327 when his truck veered into a cable median while he had a seizure on the road.

According to release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as 27-year-old Jared Mertz of Columbia City. Mertz was driving his 1993 Ford F-150 pick-up when he began to experience a medical emergency. The truck continued to veer off the road and struck a cable barrier. The truck did not stop for another 150 yards.

The Sheriff’s Office says that bystanders on scene first reported Mertz’s vehicle as it began to smoke and catch on fire. A witness approached the driver’s side door to find Mertz suffering from a seizure.

Mertz was taken to a local hospital for care.