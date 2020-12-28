Driver suffers fractured spine after DeKalb County rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One driver suffered a fractured spine after a rollover vehicle crash in DeKalb County late Sunday night.

Just after 8:45 p.m., Butler police responded to a crash near the 2200 block of County Road 61. The driver, identified as Joshua Horvat, ran off the highway and caused the vehicle to roll over into a field.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Three other people were in the car with Horvat during the crash, two of them juveniles. Horvat suffered fractures in his spine, while the other occupants refused treatment from emergency responders.