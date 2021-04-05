Driver strikes front porch of SE Fort Wayne house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a crash on the city’s southeast side early Monday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police arrived to the intersection of South Hanna Street and Colerick Street in response to a traffic accident with injuries, according to police logs. A car went off the street and hit a support pillar for the porch of a home.

It is unknown if anyone was in the house at the time of the crash. A FWPD spokesperson confirmed the driver was not injured and was given a breathalyzer test shortly after police arrived.