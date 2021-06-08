Driver sideswiped after signaling left but turns right in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was sideswiped after signaling left but turned right as another car tried to pass on the right side Tuesday.

At approximately 4:08 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 19 on reports of a crash.

Responding deputies report that a Ford Focus, driven by Michael Light, 39, of Hamilton, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 and signaled left but turned right onto C.R. 19. While the car was turning, an eastbound Kia Forte, driven by Rebecca Jasckson, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed the Ford on the right side and sideswiped the car.

Deputies report that both cars came to a rest a yard off of the southeast corner of the intersection.

Jasckson was transported to a DeKalb hospital for back pain, deputies report.