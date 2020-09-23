Driver pulled from burning SUV after 3-vehicle crash along US 30

A vehicle burns along U.S. 30 at S.R. 13 in Pierceton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called just before 8 p.m. to U.S. 30 and S.R. 13 in Pierceton on a report of a crash. There, three vehicles collided.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, Emerson C. Butts, 31, of Warsaw was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 approaching S.R. 13 in a 2008 Kia Sorento when he rear-ended a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Mason Metzinger, 22, of Warsaw that was stopped at the light. A 2017 Chevrolet Express driven by Maranda Taylor, 42, of Monterey, was then struck while stopped in the left-hand turn lane.

Butts was pulled from his burning vehicle by passersby, the report said. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition.

Metzinger and Taylor were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

This crash remains under investigation.

